Anna Sorokin, the con artist at centre of 'Inventing Anna', released from jail

Anna Sorokin, the subject of Shonda Rhimes' Netflix miniseries 'Inventing Anna' who pretended to be a German heiress of a big fortune, is out of jail as per news reports. The Russian-born con artist was let off from a New York jail on Friday. Anna, 31, was released on a bail of $10,000 bail. However, she is not free to roam anywhere she wishes. She will have to wear an ankle monitor and will stay under house arrest. As per People magazine, she has also been barred from using social media sites. The Russian-born scammer. Anna Sorokin was sentenced to imprisonment in April, 2019 on charges like grand larceny in the second degree and theft of services.

She was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison and was also handed a fine of $24,000 and restitution fees of $199,000. In February, 2021, she was released on parole. However, not long after she was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as her visa had expired. She now awaits deportation to Germany, something she is contesting.

Born in Russia (then Soviet Union) on January 23, 1991, Anna moved to German in 2007 with her family. She lived for a while in Lond and Paris before moving to New York in 2013. There, she, using the alias Anna Delvey, forged financial documents to give credence to her outlandish claims of being an inheritor of a trust fund worth millions of euros. The documents she falsified included wire transfer confirmations and fake checks to trick people into paying her cash and grant big loans without any collateral. The money she used to finance her expensive lifestyle.

Her crimes finally caught up to her in 2017 when she was arrested by the New York Police in a sting operation.

The aforementioned Netflix series used a New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler called 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' as the basis.

'Inventing Anna' received mostly positive reviews. It received a score of 64 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The criticial consensus read, "While Inventing Anna is as tonally wobbly as Julia Garner's intentionally daffy accent, her committed performance and the salacious story make for juicy entertainment."