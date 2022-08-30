Netflix slapped with defamation suit for 'Inventing Anna'

Rachel Williams, who was an associate of New York City con artist Anna Sorokin, has sued Netflix over her portrayal in 'Inventing Anna'. The former Vanity Fair photo editor, who has often spoken about her time with the con artist through interviews and articles, feels that nearly everything about her character in the Netflix show is made up and is far from reality.

In her complaint, Williams stated, "This action will show that Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person."

The complaint further states, "Williams did not stop being friends with Sorokin because Sorokin was having problems in Morocco, but rather because she subsequently discovered on her return to New York that Sorokin was a liar and a con artist whose statements and promises had induced Williams to incur liabilities of around $62,000 on Sorokin’s behalf were false, and who only reimbursed her $5,000 despite numerous promises to reimburse her $70,000 to account for the full debt and any late fees incurred."

According to the series, Williams gladly accepts expensive gifts and trips from Anna but doesn't hesitate to sell out her friend to the authorities once she learns that her so-called friend has been lying about her fortune to everyone.

In another scene in the series, an attorney is seen forcing Williams to admit that Anna picked up the tab on every one of their outings. Referring to that particular scene, the complainant claims that the intent of the cross-examination scene was to imply that Williams is a freeloader, which she completely denies. She stated that everything about that scene is untrue because she paid for drinks on several occasions and split the bill for spa treatments and dinners.

The series is based on a 2018 New York article which showcases the scams and downfall of Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey. In the Netflix show, Anna is seen swindling her way into NYC's upper crust by lying about being a German heiress. She also defrauds banks out of millions to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

The show includes a whimsical disclaimer, which read, "This story is completely true. Except for the parts that are totally made up."