Michael Jackson had 19 fake IDs to buy drugs! Revelations from new documentary

Pop legend Michael Jackson's struggle with drugs has been widely reported. However, a new documentary that is due for release next month, has brought new details to light. According to 'TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson', the singer was abusing drugs for most of his life in alarming doses and was allegedly enabled to do so by several doctors.

LAPD detective Orlando Martinez, who was assigned to investigate Jackson’s death, said in the new doc, "Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them. All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”

Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County, has also claimed in the documentary that Jackson had 19 false aliases to collect different drugs, and Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein use to keep a record of which prescriptions went to which fake identity card.

According to Winter, "Jackson had been taking the propofol in Gatorade-size bottles at the time of his death."

Also read: Singer Kelsea Ballerini announces separation from Morgan Evans

The legendary singer breathed his last on June 25, 2009. He was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. As per reports, he died of a cardiac arrest triggered by alarming doses of Propofol, and his physician, Conrad Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for administering the dose.

Murray has often given interviews and statements to defend himself. In the new doc, he is seen saying that Michael Jackson was a drug addict and was a master at manipulation. "I did not enable him at any time in his addiction," the physician said.

In Michael Jackson’s own words, drugs took over his life when he started taking painkillers for second and third-degree burns in 1984. His obsession with drugs quickly grew and soon he became an addict.

'TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson' will premiere on Fox on September 6.