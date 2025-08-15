/And Just Like That: Creator of the Sarah Jessica Parker's show reveals main reason for the end

One of the most loved shows, And Just Like That featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in key roles , is a revival and sequel to the iconic series franchise Sex and the City. After the recent announcement earlier this month for ending the show, the creator has opened up and revealed the main reason for taking this decision.

Why, and Just Like That has been decided to end with season 3?

As per a report of Entertainment Weekly, series creator Michael Patrick King said that he thought a lot about the original Sex and the City finale while making the ending for Season 3. He also added, from the episode of 2004, during Carrie's narration, 'The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love you, you love, well....that's just fabulous.

King further mentioned, "That was the sort of mission statement of Sex and the City. The interesting trick to it is she then answered a phone call from a man who was coming to be with her". "In the And Just Like That season 3 writer's room, Carrie's epilogue, 'she was on her own," became a response to the Sex and the City ending. "It's like an answer, it's a callback, it's an echo," he says.

All about And Just Like That

The American comedy-drama TV show is developed by Michael Patrick King for HBO Max. From the sequel of Sex and the City, created by Darren Star, which is based on Candace Bushnell's newspaper column and 1996 book anthology of the same title.

The first season premiered on HBO Max on December 9, 2021, and ended on February 3, 2022. The second season premiered on June 22, 2023. In August 2023, the series was renewed for a third season, which premiered on May 29, 2025. The series ended on August 14.