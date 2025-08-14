/Darshan and Pavithra Gowda arrested on charges of muder; know all about the Renukaswamy murder case

Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Thursday afternoon after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail that had been granted to them by the Karnataka High Court earlier. The two, along wth others, have been accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan was arrested from his Hosakerehalli residence in Bengaluru and taken into custody through the back gate.

Supreme Court cancels bail



A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court order, stating it “suffers from serious infirmities” and directed authorities to take the accused into custody immediately. The court emphasised that the trial must be conducted expeditiously.

“No legal reason to grant bail,” the bench observed, adding that Darshan’s liberty posed a “risk of derailing the administration of justice.”

Why have Pavithra Gowda and Darshan been arrested?



Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with a few others, have been accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra. The case dates back to June 2024, and the Police state that Renukaswamy was held in a shed in Bengaluru, where he was tortured for three days. He was later found dead in a drain.



The victim reportedly held Gowda responsible for discord in Darshan's marriage at the time. Police said a member of Darshan’s fan club got Renukaswamy to come to a shed in RR Nagar locality on the pretext of meeting the actor.

The Supreme Court also warned the state government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail and directed that the trial be expedited too.



Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, two days after the body of Renukaswamy was discovered in a drain. In the police chargesheet, filed in September 2024, Pavithra Gowda is named as the prime accused and Darshan as the second.