/Kim Cattrall, aka Samantha Jones, drops cryptic post as And Just Like That comes to an end

Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, is ending after three seasons, the makers of the show have announced. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, has dropped a post which her fans think is a reaction to the franchise finally ending 27 years after its first episode aired. Cattrall posted a photo of the ocean with a sunset on the horizon after Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King announced that And Just Like That is wrapping up. "It’s the end of a very long week," the actress wrote. Cattrall was the only one of the four actors who did not return to the spin-off. Sarah Jessica Parker reprised her iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis played Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon returned as Miranda on the show. Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004. The franchise also had two films - Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. The first season of And Just Like That aired on December 9, 2021. Kim Cattrall famously had a falling out with the other three actors on the original show. She has publicly talked about how Sarah Jessica Parker shunned her when she asked for a hike in her fees. The other two actors followed and did not approach Kim between shots. However, Sarah has refuted her claims, saying she does not remember things between them as bad on the sets.





Cattrall made a short appearance in the second season of the show, albeit from London. In the very first episode of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, stated that Samantha was dead to them, a line which did not go down well with Samantha Jones's fans. The show had woke culture at its height and was panned by viewers not only for this, but several other things Carrie and the gang did and said on the show.

Reacting to the news of the show ending, 60-year-old Sarah wrote on Instagram, "Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all." Davis also took to social media and wrote, "I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working hard on our show with deep love." Nixon's reaction to the show wrapping up was one of disbelief. "It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people every day SO incredibly much, but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives."