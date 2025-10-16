/Gigi & Bella's drama to Jasmine Tookes' baby bump baring walk: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 highlights

From Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's dramatic walk to Jasmine Tookes' baby bump baring walk, the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was all things dramatic and angelic. Check the photos here.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 had gorgeous angles strutting down the runway for the annual show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. On Wednesday, October 15, supermodels, actors, and other beauties from around the world walked on the ramp for the grand show.
Gigi Hadid, model and American TV personality, stole all the limelight in not one but two dazzling looks: one was an all-pink look, and the other was a white winged angelic look. She made all heads turn with her two-piece lingerie set that featured a lacy bustier with matching briefs. But what added drama to her look was the floral cape, which she carried with much confidence. She walked the runway confidently in ankle-strap stilettos. The other look she carried was a white one-piece with a short skirt and sparkling top. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and white matching heels.
Bella Hadid returned to the ramp after her health woes in a satin red bra and matching briefs, with a matching train, garters, and sheer stockings.
Jasmine Tookes opened the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and she did it notably. The model, who is nine months pregnant, walked the runway wearing an ensemble with a baby bump-baring look. With a copper-sating lingerie set, she wore a fish-net shrug and also carried a shell-like structure that had bulbs on it.
Emily Ratajkowski made several jaw-dropping appearances in her first-ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. While she had been part of Victoria's Secret's family for a long time, she had never walked the ramp. But this year, she did and blossomed like a flower in a light purple bra and underwear set.
Bella Hadid's second look was truly angelic. For her second appearance, Bella wore a white bra with matching undies. She enhanced her look with a metallic cover up with fringes. She walked on the ramp with dramatic wings that enhanced her ethereal appearance.