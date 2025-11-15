/What happened to Todd Snider? Nashville singer-songwriter dies at 59 amid sudden health issues

An acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter, Todd Snider passed away at the age of 59 on Friday. Known for his storytelling, and raw honesty, he has had influence on the alt-country and Americana scenes. His death was confirmed on Friday by Rolling Stone and his team at Aimless, Inc., leaving fans and fellow musicians heart broken.

Though the official cause of death has not been revealed yet, reportedly Snider had been diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world," the statement posted on his official social media account read.

It further said mourning the loss of a man who “always had the right words,” and whose songs carried “the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases.”

Todd was hospitalised

As per the statement shared by Snider's family, he was hospitalised in Hendersonville, Tennessee, post returning from tour due to serious trouble breathing. "We have some difficult news to share. After Todd returned home to recover last week, he began having trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital in Hendersonville, TN," the social media post said.

It further added, "We learned from his doctors that he had been quietly suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia."

Attack on Snider just a few days ago

Not long back, the musician was the victim of a violent assault. Reportedly, on October 31, Todd was attacked outside his hotel in Salt Lake City. His representatives claimed that he sustained “severe injuries,” and had to cancel the upcoming tour dates. He was given medical treatment for his injuries at Salt Lake City Regional Hospital.

Later, on November 2, he was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance. As per reports, an arrest affidavit stated that Todd yelled at staff, left the premises when instructed, but later returned, and allegedly made verbal threats.

Fans reactions

Tributes poured in from across the music industry. American rock critic Steven Hyden said Snider was “one of the greats… an unheralded songwriters’ songwriter and a genuine character.” Fans called him, “true folk hero,” “one of the best musicians,” and a person who “always found humour in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

About Todd Snider

Todd Snider was born in Portland, Oregon, and he moved across the West Coast before settling in Texas. He was mentored by popular songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, and by the 1990s, he shifted to Nashville and became one of the famous figures of the East Nashville music scene.

His album East Nashville Skyline, which was released in 2004 is called a landmark of alt-country music. Another fan favourite is his 1994 debut album Songs for the Daily Planet, released on Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville/MCA label.