/Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's case: Did Rainn Wilson privately support the director? 'You were set up...'

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively's case has taken a new turn since the release of private texts revealing that The Office actor Rainn Wilson supported him during a stressful period on the set of It Ends With Us. The messages are part of the latest court filings submitted by Baldoni’s legal team.

As per a report by Variety, the messages are from a January 5, 2024, group chat that included Baldoni, Wilson, Travis Van Winkle, Andy Grammer, and producer Jamey Heath. Reportedly, Wilson asked, “Any update Brothers?”- prompting Baldoni to recount a hard confrontation from the previous night.

Baldoni on tense exchange with Ryan Reynolds

The chat further shows Baldoni explaining to the group in detail about what he called "one of the hardest nights of my life." Baldoni revealed that he had a heated argument with actor Ryan Reynolds, the husband of Blake Lively. Baldoni said Reynolds "talked to me like a five-year-old," and accused him and Heath of creating an unsafe environment through a podcast they were part of.

The report further said that Reynolds and Lively questioned Baldoni, "who we were and what we claimed to be,” and alleged that words like “creepy” and “abuse” were used to describe his behaviour. Baldoni added that he was forced to apologise using specific phrases handed to him, something he said he couldn’t do immediately because he was “trying to comprehend what was happening.”

Rainn Wilson steps in

Rainn Wilson responded to the group chat, saying, "You were set up and ambushed and personally attacked," adding that he was “stunned” by what Baldoni described. Wilson then consoled the Baldoni, saying he seemed “like a deer in the headlights,” and praised Jamey Heath for staying calm during the incident.

"Onwards, brother. Make a great and important, and entertaining piece of storytelling. That’s all you can do now," Wilson further added.

What's the case

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

In response, director and actor Baldoni sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation; however, that case was later dismissed. Most recently, on November 12, Baldoni filed a motion seeking dismissal of Lively’s harassment claims outright. The case is scheduled to go to trial in March.