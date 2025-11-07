/Blake Lively claims $161 million in damages amid It Ends With Us lawsuit, names Taylor Swift as witnesses



Blake Lively and her fight with Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines, and as per the new information released, Lively has suffered the loss of millions of dollars amid the highly publicised legal case.

The 38-year-old actress has been embroiled in a legal case with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. She has accused him of sexual assault.

Blake Lively lost a million amid her legal fight with Justin Baldoni

The Gossip Girl star is set to go on a trial against Baldoni in March 2026. However, before that, it has been claimed that the actress suffered $161 million in damages due to the alleged smear campaign against her, which had harmed her image, which eventually went on to affect her brands, such as her beauty brand, Blake Brown.

Lively's attorney alleges that the actress has lost at least $56.2 million in past and future earnings from acting, producing and other endorsements, according to Variety.

Her beauty brand, Blake Brown, has allegedly suffered a loss of $49 million, and her beverage company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze, has lost $22 million amid the legal battle.

Over the negative image that has been created in social media over her sexual harassment claims, her attorney alleges that she has suffered at least $34 million in reputational harm, based on 65 million negative impressions about her generated on social media.

The damage figures mentioned are preliminary and are subject to proof via expert testimony at trial.

“These are wish list numbers,” said Gregory Doll, a lawyer at Doll Amir Eley in Los Angeles. “You want to put a big enough number to get the other side concerned and want to settle.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni's team has argued that he has suffered $400 million in damages due to Lively's allegations against him.

The trial, which is set to begin in March 2026, will disclose the list of Hollywood A-listers, including Taylor Swift.

Taylor, once BFF, is currently not on speaking terms.