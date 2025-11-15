/'The mistake in on...': Ranvir Shorey reveals reason for debacle of Akshay Kumar-Deepika Padukone's Chandini Chowk to China

Chandini Chowk to China, starring Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, was released in 2009 and was the talk of the town for its partnership with major Hollywood studio Warner Bros. However, the martial action comedy film turned out to be a box office dud and received mixed reviews. Recently, actor Ranvir Shorey, who was part of the film, revealed why it did not perform well. Let's delve into it to know more.

Ranvir Shorey on Chandini Chowk to China's failure

As per the report of Bollywood Bubble, Ranvir Shorey said, “Producer aur director, yeh producer aur director ke haath, matlab responsibility ke khaate mein hi jaata hai, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to meet that standard, right?".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Then definitely yeh wahi area hai jahan somewhere jo chook hui hai, woh producer-director ki hui hai. Yeh toh seedhi baat hai (Producer and director — this falls entirely in the hands of the producer and director, meaning it goes into their area of responsibility, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to match that standard, right? Then definitely, this is the area where, somewhere, the mistake has happened — and that mistake is on the producer and the director. It’s as simple as that)."

All about Chandini Chowk to China

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Mithun Chakraborty, Gordon Liu, Roger Yuan, Kiran Juneja, and Conan Stevens, among others. It tells the story of Sidhu's friend, who tricks him into believing that he's the reincarnation of a slain Chinese revolutionary. Sidhu visits China to save his people but faces challenges, including a deadly female assassin.

Distributed in the U.S. and co-produced by Warner Bros., it is the third Indian film made and distributed in partnership with a major Hollywood studio, following the 2007 film Saawariya and the 2008 animated feature Roadside Romeo. Indiagames had also released a mobile video game based on the film.