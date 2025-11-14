/The Globe Trotter event: Everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's film

The Grand Globe Trotter Event is undoubtedly the biggest spectacle that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. All set to be held tomorrow, on 15th November 2025, it is gearing up to present India’s biggest-ever reveal, led by the visionary SS Rajamouli.

The excitement soared even higher after Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s powerful portrayal of Mandakini were unveiled, igniting social media and intensifying anticipation across the nation.

Now, taking the excitement to an even higher level, the makers have released a BTS video offering a glimpse into the scale of this massive event.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The BTS of The Grand Globe Trotter Event showcases the grandeur unfolding in Hyderabad. From an enormous screen to a sprawling ground area for fans, and from heavy musical setups to large-scale preparations, everything about the event screams magnificence.

The venue, Ramoji Film City is grand enough to accommodate a massive turnout, promising a crowd of unprecedented scale. This one-of-a-kind mega spectacle guarantees an experience like no other. The city is set to witness an extraordinary gathering, and audiences can expect a never-before-seen reveal at this monumental event.

Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and backed by superstar Mahesh Babu’s unparalleled fanbase, the November 15 event at Ramoji Film City is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle. With an expected turnout of over 50,000 fans, it is poised to become one of the biggest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, featuring a never-before-seen reveal created exclusively for a film announcement.

With the atmosphere turning electric, excitement peaking, and interest from across the country reaching fever pitch, the Globe Trotter Event is setting the stage for a landmark moment in Indian entertainment history.