/Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara bags Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival

Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in lead roles, is the surprise blockbuster of 2025 that took everyone by surprise. The film launched the careers of the lead couple in Bollywood with skyrocketing numbers at the box office, and the craze among fans was at its peak. Cementing its blockbuster status, the film has reportedly bagged the Popular Choice Award at the Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025. Let's delve in for more details.

Saiyaara wins at YIFF

Reportedly, producer and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, along with the director Mohit Suri, received the award at a ceremony in Mumbai. Mohit Suri then stated, "This is really special. I've been working in this field for 20 years, and this is my first award."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He recalled his love for films and gave credit to the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. “I still remember when I was a kid and went to see Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge in the theatre. That was the first time I got bitten. I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker,” Mohit Suri said.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker to receive the Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes 2026

Saiyaara's collection has surpassed the all-time box office collections of films starring superstars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kamal Haasan. While the movie is earning moolah at the box office, it's still behind this historical epic, which is the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025.

All about Saiyaara



Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storylines, that have kept the audience hooked right from the beginning, amongst the big-budget releases. Saiyaara marked the debut of Ahaan Panday, brother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and nephew of Chunky Panday. It also stars Varun Badola and Geeta Agarwal in key roles.