/'He's my father': Salman Khan calls Dharmendra his fitness inspiration, talks about his health

Superstar Salman Khan shares great admiration for Dharmendra. Recently, when the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital and was reportedly shifted to a ventilator, Khan was among the first ones to visit the hospital.

The world is well-versed with the bond between Salman and Dharmendra, with the latter having called the superstar his own son on several occasions.

Salman Khan calls Dharmendra ‘father’

On Thursday (Nov 14), the actor attended the press conference of Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded, where he was asked about who his inspiration was when he started his fitness journey. Answering the influencer, the Dabangg actor said, ''There were only two-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them”.

Salman added, “He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.” The crowd erupted in chears and shouted, “long live Dharam ji.”

When Dharmendra said that Salman is perfect for his biopic

Apart from his own sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, the actor has chosen Salman to play his role in the biopic. In a 2018 interview that has now resurfaced online, Dharmendra shared that he wants Salman to play his role in the biopic.

"I think Salman Khan can do my role in the biopic. He is a darling and has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me.''

In a different interview, Dharmendra called Salman, a very good human being. "Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family's goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him, he's a wonderful person. He's genuine," Dharmendra said.

Dharmendra's health update

On Nov 12, Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. The actor was taken home, where he will receive the treatment.