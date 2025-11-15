/Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally embraced parenthood, welcoming a baby girl on their fourth wedding anniversary. The new parents shared the news on social media with an adorable poster. The couple had tied the knot in 2021.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's announcement of their baby

In a joint Instagram post, along with a poster, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." In the poster, it read, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl."

Congratulatory messages poured in from many, and one user wrote, "Congratulations to both, and God bless baby." Another user wrote, "Best news!! Congratulations to both of you." “Wow, congratulations to you both. God bless your baby,” wrote the third user. Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate them, including Ali Fazal. Neeti Mohan, Neha Dhupia, and many more.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's relationship timeline

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha married on November 15, 2021, after being together for 11 years. The couple had been living together for the last few years. The two even shared screen space together in 2014 in Hansal Mehta's Citylights, where they played a migrant couple who get stuck in Mumbai due to unforeseen circumstances.

The couple had an intimate wedding in Chandigarh in a luxury resort that had select friends and family in attendance.