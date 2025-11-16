/Varanasi teaser X review: Netizens in awe of Mahesh Babu's grandeur portrayal in film, say'insane concept art and solid visuals'

SS Rajamouli's one of the most anticipated projects featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra is creating quite a buzz. The film's name has been titled Varanasi, and the makers dropped the teaser, which has got the netizens talking about the visuals and the cinematography. Let's delve into knowing what verdict netizens have given.

Netizens' reaction to the film Varanasi

The film will see Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra together for the first time. Prithviraj Sukumaran

will also be seen in the film as a villain. The film's teaser was recently released, which has sent people into a frenzy. In the teaser, Mahesh Babu's character is seen playing the role of Rudra, riding a bull, and holding a trident.

The teaser showcases a blend of time travel and mythology, suggesting that the film bridges two eras. The VFX and background sound were also praised by the netizens. One user wrote, "A bit late, but here’s my take on the Varanasi teaser: the concept art looked insane, and the visuals were solid (it’s @ssrajamouli, obviously). The weak spot for me was the actual Mahesh Babu footage, which was cinematic but felt a bit overworked. Loved the camera animation, though. #Varanasi."

Another user wrote, "This shot from the Varanasi teaser is simply breathtaking. There is no way this movie will earn anything less than 2500 WW. #SSRajamouli cooking again with Mahesh Babu."

“This! This! The teaser is so goated,” wrote the third user.

When Rajamouli expressed disappointment over the teaser leaked before the release

However, just before the first glimpse was about to be released, some people leaked it online. This caused some outrage among fans. Rajamouli was also very upset by this and apologized to the fans for his mistake. In fact, during the event, the first glimpse did not play on the big screen, after which Rajamouli himself came on stage and apologised to the fans.