/Varanasi teaser X review: Netizens in awe of Mahesh Babu's grandeur portrayal in film, say'insane concept art and solid visuals'

The first glimpse of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film "Varanasi" has been finally revealed and has since been the talk of the town. Read more to know the reaction of netizens.
SS Rajamouli's one of the most anticipated projects featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra is creating quite a buzz. The film's name has been titled Varanasi, and the makers dropped the teaser, which has got the netizens talking about the visuals and the cinematography. Let's delve into knowing what verdict netizens have given.
The film will see Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra together for the first time. Prithviraj Sukumaran
will also be seen in the film as a villain. The film's teaser was recently released, which has sent people into a frenzy. In the teaser, Mahesh Babu's character is seen playing the role of Rudra, riding a bull, and holding a trident.
The teaser showcases a blend of time travel and mythology, suggesting that the film bridges two eras. The VFX and background sound were also praised by the netizens. One user wrote, "A bit late, but here’s my take on the Varanasi teaser: the concept art looked insane, and the visuals were solid (it’s @ssrajamouli, obviously). The weak spot for me was the actual Mahesh Babu footage, which was cinematic but felt a bit overworked. Loved the camera animation, though. #Varanasi."
Another user wrote, "This shot from the Varanasi teaser is simply breathtaking. There is no way this movie will earn anything less than 2500 WW. #SSRajamouli cooking again with Mahesh Babu."
“This! This! The teaser is so goated,” wrote the third user.
However, just before the first glimpse was about to be released, some people leaked it online. This caused some outrage among fans. Rajamouli was also very upset by this and apologized to the fans for his mistake. In fact, during the event, the first glimpse did not play on the big screen, after which Rajamouli himself came on stage and apologised to the fans.
He said, "Last night we were unable to test the video on this screen because someone was flying a drone and trying to leak the video of our one year's hard work."