/Shahid to Stree: Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Rajkummar Rao recently became the dad of a baby girl. From Shahid to Bareilly Ki Barfi, here are some of the best movies of the 41-year-old actor to stream on the OTT platforms today.
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, with his wife and actress Patralekhaa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15. While sharing joyful news, the actor wrote, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." Born as Rajkumar Yadav, the National Award-winner debuted with 2010 Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and since then, he has impressed fans with diverse and powerful performances. Let's take a look at some of his best movies that you can watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Released in 2012, this is said to be a landmark film in his career. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Shahid earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Showcasing his unmatched commitment to character transformation, Rajkummar played the role of Shahid Azmi, a poor boy from a Muslim family who becomes a lawyer and human rights activist after being wrongly accused of terrorism.
Where to watch:ZEE5, Prime Video, Apple TV
This 2015 movie showcases the life of a journalist, played by Rajkummar Rao, who uncovers the unjust suspension of a university professor. Starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, he gathered widespread acclaim for presenting an empathetic performance. It was also directed by Hansal Mehta.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Playing Shaurya, a man who is accidentally locked inside a high-rise apartment, Rajkummar went through a transformation, both mental and physical, for this 2016 film. This one-man survival thriller showcases the character's must battle hunger, thirst, psychological breakdown, and his own fears.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
This romantic comedy was released in 2017, and Rajkummar plays the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a timid salesman caught in identity confusion. Starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, Rao delivers a scene-stealing performance, and one of the most memorable moments in recent Bollywood comedy. It was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2017 film is a cutting political satire, and follows an honest election officer who is trying to conduct free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden tribal region. Rajkummar plays the role of Newton Kumar, known for unwavering honesty, idealism, and innocence. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscars.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video
Who hasn't watched this horror comedy franchise? It was first released in 2018, and the sequel hit theatres in 2024. Combining supernatural folklore with social commentary, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Rao plays the role of Vicky, who is a tailor, and his banter with Aparshakti Khurana was loved by fans across the country.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in 2022, it is a bold and progressive film that revolves around the concept of lavender marriages and LGBTQ+ identities in India. Rao depicts Shardul, a gay police officer in the closet, who is compelled into a marriage of convenience. He appears alongside Bhumi Pednekar, who portrays his spouse Sumi Singh, a lesbian teacher.