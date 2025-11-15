/Shahid to Stree: Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, with his wife and actress Patralekhaa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15. While sharing joyful news, the actor wrote, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." Born as Rajkumar Yadav, the National Award-winner debuted with 2010 Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and since then, he has impressed fans with diverse and powerful performances. Let's take a look at some of his best movies that you can watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and other OTTs.