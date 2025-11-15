LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Shahid to Stree: Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Shahid to Stree: Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:02 IST

Rajkummar Rao recently became the dad of a baby girl. From Shahid to Bareilly Ki Barfi, here are some of the best movies of the 41-year-old actor to stream on the OTT platforms today.

Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies on OTTs
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rajkummar Rao’s 7 best movies on OTTs

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, with his wife and actress Patralekhaa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15. While sharing joyful news, the actor wrote, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." Born as Rajkumar Yadav, the National Award-winner debuted with 2010 Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and since then, he has impressed fans with diverse and powerful performances. Let's take a look at some of his best movies that you can watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and other OTTs.

Shahid
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shahid

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Released in 2012, this is said to be a landmark film in his career. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Shahid earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Showcasing his unmatched commitment to character transformation, Rajkummar played the role of Shahid Azmi, a poor boy from a Muslim family who becomes a lawyer and human rights activist after being wrongly accused of terrorism.

Aligarh
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Aligarh

Where to watch:ZEE5, Prime Video, Apple TV

This 2015 movie showcases the life of a journalist, played by Rajkummar Rao, who uncovers the unjust suspension of a university professor. Starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, he gathered widespread acclaim for presenting an empathetic performance. It was also directed by Hansal Mehta.

Trapped
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Trapped

Where to watch: ZEE5

Playing Shaurya, a man who is accidentally locked inside a high-rise apartment, Rajkummar went through a transformation, both mental and physical, for this 2016 film. This one-man survival thriller showcases the character's must battle hunger, thirst, psychological breakdown, and his own fears.

Bareilly Ki Barfi
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video

This romantic comedy was released in 2017, and Rajkummar plays the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a timid salesman caught in identity confusion. Starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, Rao delivers a scene-stealing performance, and one of the most memorable moments in recent Bollywood comedy. It was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Newton
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Newton

Where to watch: Prime Video

This 2017 film is a cutting political satire, and follows an honest election officer who is trying to conduct free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden tribal region. Rajkummar plays the role of Newton Kumar, known for unwavering honesty, idealism, and innocence. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Stree
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Stree

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video

Who hasn't watched this horror comedy franchise? It was first released in 2018, and the sequel hit theatres in 2024. Combining supernatural folklore with social commentary, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Rao plays the role of Vicky, who is a tailor, and his banter with Aparshakti Khurana was loved by fans across the country.

Badhaai Do
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Badhaai Do

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2022, it is a bold and progressive film that revolves around the concept of lavender marriages and LGBTQ+ identities in India. Rao depicts Shardul, a gay police officer in the closet, who is compelled into a marriage of convenience. He appears alongside Bhumi Pednekar, who portrays his spouse Sumi Singh, a lesbian teacher.

Trending Photo

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction
5

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish
7

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit
8

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?
8

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?