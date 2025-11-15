Nora Fatehi reacts to being named in Dawood Ibrahim drug party allegations; 'It happened once...'

The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has unveiled a drug syndicate that is allegedly connected to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. According to reports, several Bollywood celebrities, influencers, and industry names, including Shraddha Kapoor and Orry, have come up in the investigation. Recently, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is also named in the controversy, has finally broken her silence.

Nora Fatehi responds

After Nora's name appeared in remand documents connected to the Dawood-linked drug network, she publicly responded on Instagram, saying, "FYI. I DONT go to Parties.. Im constantly on flights.. Im a work holic, i dont have a personal life.. I dont associate myself with people like that.. and on my off days im at home on a beach in dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Dont believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! but i wont allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didnt work.."

Talking about facing similar situations earlier, referring to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, the actress added, "I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price! Respectfully."

Her statement comes following several media outlets reporting her name among those mentioned in the drug syndicate case.

How did the investigation start?

This investigation by ANC was a part of a crackdown targeting mephedrone (M-Cat) peddlers. However, which started as a routine probe soon revealed a deeper international network allegedly controlled by Salim Dola, who was a long-time associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

According to an India Today TV report, Dola is said to run the operation from Dubai, providing drugs across Indian states and even outside the country. The reports further added that the probe took a faster track following the extradition of his son Taher Dola from the UAE in August 2024, and it was during his interrogation that celebrities' names came up.

Which celebrities have been named so far?

Reportedly, besides Nora Fatehi, the following names have surfaced in the probe: Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Kapoor, Rapper Loka, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, Zeeshan Siddiqui (son of late politician Baba Siddique), Alisha (Alishah) Parkar (son of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister).

Reports further added that Taher Dola admitted he has organised and attended drug-fuelled parties in India and abroad with these individuals. According to media reports, the document stated, "The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people."



What caught the special attention of the netizens was the mention of Kapoor, given their roles in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar, where Shraddha portrayed Haseena and Siddharth played Dawood Ibrahim.