Why won’t Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 release in 2026? Dinesh Vijan reveals the real reason

Fans of the Stree franchise may have to wait a little longer for the next instalment. Producer Dinesh Vijan recently confirmed that Stree 3 won’t be released in 2026, as the team wants to give the story the time it deserves. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Vijan explained that while it might be tempting to fast-track the sequel after the massive success of Stree 2 and Munjya, he prefers to let the universe grow naturally.

“We’re taking our time because we don’t want to repeat ourselves,” Vijan said. “Even though bringing Stree 3 next year would make commercial sense, there’s a journey to it. Each story in the universe needs its own heartbeat.”

How The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was born

Tracing the roots of the now-famous Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Vijan revealed that the concept first took shape years ago. “A very wise producer, Chuck Roven, who’s worked on most of Christopher Nolan’s films, once told Deepika (Padukone) and me, ‘When you make films, keep them in a box. Don’t change the physics if you want people to meet,’” Vijan recalled.

That idea, he said, stayed with him. When Stree was released in 2018, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, it became the foundation for a shared cinematic world that would later expand with Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently released Thamma.

Vijan compared his cinematic universe to a joint family, lively, diverse, and full of stories. “I come from a joint family. We love that big family energy, and yes, family politics too,” he joked.

He explained that while all the films are connected, each one explores different emotions and conflicts. “The father-son dynamics in Thamma are very different from what you see in Stree. In Munjya, it’s a love triangle, while Bhediya focuses on brotherhood. As long as we don’t repeat patterns, the audience will stay invested.”

A universe that grows, not rushes

For Vijan, longevity comes from creativity, not speed. “A universe should evolve, not rush,” he said. “We don’t want to make films just because the last one worked. Every story must feel special and fresh.”

He also revealed that audiences are already forming their own theories about how the Maddock films interconnect. “When fans discuss how Stree ties into Munjya, it tells me they’re emotionally invested. That’s exactly what we want, a living, breathing world of stories.”

What’s next for Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe?

While Stree 3 is still in development, Maddock Films has a busy slate ahead. The upcoming lineup features Shakti Shalini starring Aneet Padda, Bhediya 2 with Varun Dhawan, and Chamunda, which reportedly stars Alia Bhatt. The universe will further expand with Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh, all set in the same supernatural world. Fans can also look forward to exciting spin-offs and crossovers as the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe continues to evolve.

About Dinesh Vijan

Since its inception, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has been synonymous with quality storytelling, from Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail to Badlapur and Hindi Medium. But it was Stree that redefined the studio’s creative direction, giving Hindi cinema its first cohesive horror-comedy universe.