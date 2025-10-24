/Thamma, Stree 2 music composer Sachin Sanghvi arrested on charges of sexual assault, part of musical duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood music composer Sachin Sanghvi, best known as one half od music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault. A woman has alleged that Sachin sexually assaulted her after promising a role in a music album and marriage. Sachin was arrested on Thursday, October 23.

All about the allegations against Sachin Sanghvi

As per the news agency, the complainant stated that it was Sachin who initiated contact with her in February last year and sent her a message on Instagram. The woman alleged that Sachin promised her work on his upcoming music album. The two exchanged phone numbers. The woman stated that Sachin called her to his music studio, where he proposed marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

What Sachin's lawyer says

Aditya Mithe, the lawyer representing the music director, has refuted the allegations made by the complainant. Speaking to the press, Mithe said, “The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case.”

He added, “My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intend to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."

Sachin has not issued any statement on the matter yet. His official Instagram account has also been deactivated. His partner, Jigar, too, has not reacted to the news yet.

Sachin-Jigar’s latest work