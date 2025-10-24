/Munna Bhai 3 in WORKS! Arshad Warsi gives major update on Sanjay Dutt's movie

Munna Bhai, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, is one of the most-loved comedy franchises in the Hindi film industry. While the first two films have left an irreplaceable mark on the hearts of fans, there’s exciting news, the third part of the movie is reportedly in the works.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Munna Bhai franchise is considered one of the greatest Hindi film series ever made.

Arshad Warsi confirms Munna Bhai 3

While sequels are making a strong comeback in Bollywood, it has now been learned that Munna Bhai 3 is also in development, confirmed by none other than Warsi, who played Circuit, the lovable best friend of Munna Bhai.

In an interview with Screen, Warsi was asked about Munna Bhai 3 and revealed that

Hirani is seriously working on it.

“See, with part 3, the thing is that once it was not happening at all, but now Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is actually working on it. He is seriously working on it, and it seems like it should happen now,'' Warsi said.

The first two films of the franchise, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) - were both critically acclaimed and massive box-office hits.

However, this isn’t the first time that talk about a new Munna Bhai film has surfaced. Last year, Hirani also confirmed that he was secretly developing the third installment.

In a conversation with SCREEN, the director said, “The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea.”

Warsi also spoke fondly about working with Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of Munna Bhai, calling him “mind-blowing.”

He said, "Sanju is just mind-blowing; he is a different kind of talent altogether."

"It used to be so much fun just being with him... But for Sanju, I had to remember the entire story just so that I can remind him."