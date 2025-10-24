/Before You Watch House of Dynamite on OTT: Binge these 6 explosive movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

A House of Dynamite is on its way to deliver a lineup of intense storyline, action scenes, and spectacular explosions, which will surely make an impact. If you have enjoyed the drama, check out the curated list of movies that you will definitely love to watch.
OTT platforms is a home to great, exhilarating and thrilling action movies that are irresistible to watch.
From Heart of Stones to Bad Boys for Life, the list includes movies from both Bollywood and Hollywood, featuring intense storylines that will surely make your time worthwhile. Let's dive into it.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Netflix
The movie focuses on an officer who tries to unveil the truth about an explosion that happened in Delhi. The twists come when he is betrayed and his country abandons him during his quest, and he falls in the crosshairs of Iran.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan in the lead, the action-packed movie revolves around Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative, who is on a mission to protect a mysterious AI system.
Where to watch: Netflix
With positive reviews for its storyline, the movie focuses on Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler, a ruthless mercenary, who gets himself on the task of rescuing an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Marwan Kenzari, the movie is about a group of soldiers, led by Andy, who have the ultimate power to protect and heal themselves in times of need. They began to face the challenge when their abilities were unrevealed to the world, which resulted in confronting the threat from the people who were seeking to replicate their power.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Revolving around two detectives named Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who join the Miami Police Department's special team AMMO to track down the ruthless Armando, who has his agenda to kill Mike at his mother Isabel's orders.
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on the novel, the movie stars Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, who acts as the CIA's skilled soldier. He accidentally uncovers the dark secret about the agency and gets on the task to flee a global manhunt led by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.