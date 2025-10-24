/Amaal Mallik to leave Bigg Boss 19 house due to health reason? Here's what report says



Bigg Boss 19 is getting more exciting and interesting with each passing day. However, if reports are to be believed, the renowned Bollywood singer and music composer Amaal Mallik is set to exit the show due to poor health. The news of his rumoured shocking exit has sent fans into a frenzy.

Amaal Mallik has been one of the most talked-about contestants in the house, especially after his rather lazy and snoozy start in the initial days of the show.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amaal Mallik’s Exit from Bigg Boss 19

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik might be making an unexpected exit from the show, as reported by several media outlets. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. It is being said that he will be away from the house for a week. If this turns out to be true, the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house will surely be affected.

What fueled the rumours even more was a cryptic post by Amaal’s father, composer Daboo Malik.

In a post on X, he wrote,"Bahut hogaya... Ab bass milten hain October 28... Music is our real destiny."

Amaal’s exit may also coincide with the departure of another strong contestant, who might be moved to a secret room.

His exit also comes amid widespread talk that the music composer has been receiving a lot of support from actor and host Salman Khan.

The controversy grew further after the shocking eviction of contestant Zeishan Quadri, who was considered one of the strongest players in the house.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 18, Amaal broke down after Salman and his father, Dabboo scolded him over his derogatory words against Farhana Bhatt.