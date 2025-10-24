/Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release: Here's when Malayalam movie will release

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film, is set to arrive on the OTT platform. Directed by Dominic Arun, the movie shattered all box office records, becoming Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbuster and earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the movie was released in cinemas on August 28. For those who missed it on the big screen, it will now be available to watch online.

Also read: Bollywood music composer arrested for sexual assault

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lokah Chapter 1: When and Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film

Days after teasing the OTT release on Jio Hotstar, the streamer has confirmed that the movie will premiere on October 31.

In a post, the streaming giant wrote, "The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st." Interestingly, the film will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi.''

Earning over Rs 300 crore globally, the movie is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, as well as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

What is Lokah Chapter 1 about?

With stunning visuals and a gripping story, the movie is another fantastic entry into the fantasy thriller genre. Featuring Kalyani in the lead role as Chandra, Malayalam’s first female superhero, the film has been praised for its mystical elements and inspiration from Kerala’s folklore, such as the ‘Yakshi’ and ‘Chatthan.’

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious girl who arrives in Bengaluru and becomes entangled with a gang of notorious boys involved in organ trafficking. The film explores how this superhuman discovers her powers and uses them to fight evil.