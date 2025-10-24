/Did you know Piyush Pandey gave PM Modi his famous election slogan, 'Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar'?

From creating famous jingles to making Cadbury Dairy Milk, the household chocolate of India, Piyush Pandey brought brands to life.

The man with the iconic moustache made billions of people feel the stories, building a deep connection between brands and Indians across generations. Pandey, the creative force behind some of India’s most memorable ad campaigns, passed away on Thursday(Oct 23) at the age of 70, reportedly due to an infection.

Throughout his life, he has transformed the Indian advertising field like no other. But did you know that he had also given the famous tagline "Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar," which was used in a BJP campaign for 2014 election, and played a major role government with the tagline.

Paying tribute to the ad legend, PM Narendra Modi in a tribute post called Panday, ''a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications.'

''Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi wrote.

In a 2014 interview with Indian news channel ABP news, Pandey talked about building an ad campaign after BJP won the election as he said that he has only played the role of a fielder, who has played with the team.

Talking about the tagline, Pandey said that the line captured the spirit of Modi during 2014 election.

Panday, who was the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy, has left an unmatched legacy.