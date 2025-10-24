/Piyush Pandey passes away at 70: Recalling his most famous ads- from Fevicol to Cadbury

The legendary ad-man, Piyush Pandey, has passed away. The man behind some of the most Iconic Indian ads was one of the biggest names in the Indian advertising industry. Credited for making iconic ads of brands like Cadbury, Fevicol, Asian Paints, Ponds and many more, Pandey's creatives tapped into the emotions of consumers and were able to connect with the viewers.

In a career spanning over four decades, Pandey set a new standard for advertising in Indian languages, which was, till then, dominated by an English-speaking audience. Some of his ads became movements, and part of pop culture- and remain iconic to date. Let's recall some of his biggest brand campaigns that have left a mark forever in our hearts.

Who was Piyush Pandey?

In an English-dominated ad world, Piyush Pandey created a unique space using Indian catchphrases, focusing on stories rooted in everyday life. People started picking up his signature lines from the ads and used them in their day-to-day lives. Under Pandey's leadership, ads were no longer just about selling products but about rich storytelling from the heart of India.

Pandey spent over four decades leading Ogilvy India and created some remarkable ads that made him a stalwart in the industry.

He then became its Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the company, spearheading some incredible ad campaigns for Ogilvy.

In 2016, the advertising professional was honoured with a Padma Shri award and the LIA Legend Award for excellence and great achievements.

Iconic Ads by Piyush Pandey: From Sunlight Detergent to Cadbury

Sunlight Detergent

In 1982, Piyush Pandey wrote his very first advertisement for the Sunlight detergent. In that time, he worked as a client servicing executive for Ogilvy, but marked his presence with his first print campaign.

Cadbury Dairy Milk- Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein

In 1993, Pandey created ads for Cadbury Dairy Milk. The advertisement showcases a young girl dancing on the cricket field after her boyfriend hits a six. The moment remains in our collective memory for years on. The girl wasn't just celebrating a win, but rather she was celebrating freedom, joy, and everyday emotions that highlighted the signature line of the advertisements, “Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein.”

Hutch-pug

Pandey created the iconic pug ad campaign for Hutch mobile network (now Vodafone), featuring a pug dog and a little boy. The pug eventually became the face of the brand. The advertisement has its signature line, "wherever you go, our network follows," in which it shows a loyal dog following the boy everywhere.

Ponds Googly Woogly Woosh

An iconic Ponds Cold Cream advertisement, known for its renowned clink, “Googly Woogly Woosh,” was a classic example of rooting an advertisement to Indian values in simple yet relatable emotions for the consumers.

Fevicol- Fevicol Ka Mazboot Jod

Piyush Pandey's Fevicol ads came through in the most relatable, humorous way that turned into household discussions. The ads depict exaggerated situations showcasing the strong bond of the product, making a bus sturdy and an egg unbreakable. The popularity of the Egg ad is seen as a significant shift in the advertising industry.

Asian Paints- Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai

In 2007, a remarkable ad of Asian Paints created by Piyush Pandey with the inscribed line, “Har ghar kuch kehta hai," became an instant hit. With this campaign, Pandey brought to life the powerful concept that celebrates the feeling of "home." The ad was based on the fact that homes are crucial in reflecting the souls of its inhabitants.