/TV host Kuya Kim announces the tragic death of his daughter Emman; know more about the social media influencer

Popular Filipino television host Kim Atienza has announced the sudden passing of his daughter Emman. The 19-year-old was admired and known for her openness about mental health and her kindness toward others. According to reports, she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles.

Kim Atienza's daughter passes away

The tragic news of Emman’s passing was announced through a statement issued by the Atienza family. In the statement, Emman was described as a compassionate young woman who “brought joy, laughter, and love” into the lives of those around her.

While Emman was not a public figure, she was known in online communities for her courage in sharing her personal mental health journey. Her active voice helped many to cope with their personal issues, and they felt seen, understood, and less alone.

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health,” the family said. “Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

Emman Atienza's cause of death

While the family did not indicate the cause of her death, the Los Angeles County records indicated that the cause of death was ligature hanging.

The family’s message, signed by Kuya Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana, called upon the public to honour Emman’s legacy by living with more compassion and kindness—qualities they say defined her life.

More about Emman Atienza

Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza was a popular digital content creator who batted for mental health. An active voice on mental health- she was also big on the lifestyle and fashion front.

She gained a significant following on social media for her content on body positivity, mental and emotional wellness and was the daughter of TV host Kim ‘Kuya’ Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza. She was also the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza. The Atienza family is known to be a well-known family in the Philippines.