/Bill Gates appears on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, greets Smriti Irani with a ‘Jai Shri Krishna’

It was a special Thursday for viewers of the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 as Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates appeared on the show to interact with Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani). Gates appeared virtually on the show and was seen interacting with Tulsi. The two interacted on the show over maternal and newborn health- aligning with the Bill& Malinda Gates Foundation’s efforts in India.

Crossover that no one saw coming

It was a crossover that no one could have ever predicted. Which is why Bill Gates’ virtual appearance in the Indian TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi will remain special forever. Gates greeted Irani’s character as “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna”, to which Tulsi responded with her signature smile and thanked him for connecting with her family from America. Gates replied with a gracious “Thank you, Tulsi Ji”.

The two then went on to have a thoughtful discussion about the critical topics of nutrition and health for young mothers, making the moment both surreal and profoundly impactful for viewers.

StarPlus, on which the show is aired, shared a snippet of the special episode and wrote, “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi (This time, in the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new bond is being formed — one of health, compassion, and change. Joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers, Bill Gates, with a vision: to ensure that every mother and every child is safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — bringing maternal and child health to every home. Watch Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi sharing their thoughts on this important topic).

Smriti Irani on working with Bill Gates

Earlier in an interview, Irani highlighted how the show has been taking up societal issues and weaving it within the story to highlight them and give solutions.

“We took up issues such as body shaming, ageing, harassment at work place, issues of false cases and dowry. And now, we’re taking up a very pertinent issue about women and children’s health.”

Fans react

Soon after the episode was aired, fans took to social media to express excitement at seeing the tech guru in a cameo role in a popular Indian TV series. “ The crossover that nobody could ever imagine. Smriti Irani breaking the glass ceiling again,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Collab of the century.”

“Lovely scene... Thought of just watching it for a few seconds, but then watched till the end. You make it so personal and connect with the audience like your family members,” pointed out another user.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The show, which first premiered in 2000, changed the way Indian dramas are now perceived and made. In its reboot version, it has managed to bring back a major chunk of its original cast. Apart from Smriti Irani, the show also stars Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, and Komolika Guha Thakurta. The new season also introduces fresh faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia, who play the next generation of the Virani family.