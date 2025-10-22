Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi to feature an international guest. Hint: He is the founder of Microsoft

There is a very special cameo planned for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Following the cameo appearance of Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar – the lead pair of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is all set to feature Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Bill Gate to feature in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

According to reports, Gates will appear on the show virtually, and the entire episode will aim at raising awareness around maternal and newborn health. The show will see Tulsi (Irani) interacting with Bill Gates via a video call. The track will highlight the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's global initiatives through the popular show, and Tulsi’s character.

A source associated with the show was quoted as saying, "The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

A promo of the episode has already been aired, which shows Tulsi sitting in front of a laptop and talking to a person on a video call. The mystery element is kept intact as Tulsi indicates a special guest is on his way to visit the Virani family.

Social causes on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Not just on screen but off screen to,o Smriti Irani has been actively creating awareness about various social issues related to women. Recently, she walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actor, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, said, "I've always believed that a saree is never limiting for a woman. It's graceful, carries a piece of our history, and exudes dignity. It doesn't confine a woman to a particular size or body type."

The show also addresses the body image issues that women in the country face.

"We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face," the actor said.

For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness," Smriti added.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus at 10:30 pm.