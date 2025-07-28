/Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Tulsi, Mihir and Karan – OGs return with new additions Angad and Shagun; check who plays what

Iconic Indian TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to come back on the small screen with a second season. The show first premiered in 2000 and changed the way Indian audiences watch content on TV. Family dramas set in opulent sets became the norm after the success of Kyunki…. The success of the show also catapulted its cast to the big league- especially the show’s leading lady Smriti Irani.

25 years later, the show comes back and the anticipation around the show is massive. Audience are also keen to see the OG cast return to the show which is set to premiere on Tuesday. So who all are back from the original cast on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? And who are the new addition to the show?

Join us as we take a look at the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, set to entertain fans with their roles in the much-awaited daily soap.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: The original cast returns

Smriti Irani

After a long gap from acting and television, former Union Minister Smriti Irani is all set to make her TV comeback. Irani will be seen reprising her iconic character Tulsi Virani on the show.

Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay- the original Mihir Virani- will be back playing the character. Mihir Virani is married to Tulsi Virani in the show.

Shakti Anand

Actor Shakti Anand who had made his debut in the first season, returns as Hemant Virani- Mihir’s younger brother. The actor has shared a few BTS clips from the sets of the show in the past few weeks.

Ritu Chaudhary

Ritu, who portrayed Shobha Virani Choudhary, returns to play the character on screen. Shobha was Tulsi and Mihir’s daughter in the first season.

Ketaki Dave

Veteran actress Ketaki Dave returns as Daksha Virani in the show. The actress had played Mihir’s aunt in the original show.

Hiten Tejwani & Gauri Pradhan

While Hiten returns as Karan Virani, Gauri joins as his wife. The two actors- married in real life- were one of the most celebrated couples on TV in the early 2000s. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two share great chemistry on screen once again.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta

Another familiar face, Kamalika returns to reprise her role of Gayatri Virani- Mihir’s Aunt. She has also resumed shooting along with others.

New actors joining the orginal cast

Rohit Suchanti

A popular face on TV, Rohit Suchanti is all set to play Angad Virani- Mihir and Tulsi’s son- in the show. Rohit Character is a new addition to the story. Rohit is best known for his role in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Shagun Sharma

Shagun, known for shows like Ishk Par Zor Nahi and Yeh Hai Chahatein, will play Pari Virani, the daughter of Tulsi and Mihir.

Aman Gandhi

Best known for his work in Bhagya Lakshmi, Aman will play Hrithik Virani. Details of his character and link to the story is not known yet.

Tanisha Mehta

Tanisha also enters the new season as Vrinda Patel, the love interest of Angad.

Barkha Sengupta

The popular star reportedly will play Mihir’s love interest in the show. While glimpses of other actors from the Kyunki set has been widely shared, Barkha’s look has been kept under wraps to add a level of mystery to the plot.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will be a limited series show and will have 150 episodes in total. Fans are hoping to see Tulsi and Mihir’s family bring back nostalgia even as the show aims to take up various societal issues through its plot. If rumours are to be believed, veteran Bollywood star Jeetendra, producer Ekta Kapoor’s father, will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will premiere from July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.