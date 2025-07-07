Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 teaser promo out! Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani after 25 years

The iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to come back. News of the iconic show's revival has been doing the rounds for a while, and the excitement around it has been palpable. Now, the show's first teaser is finally out. The show marked its 25th anniversary on July 3, and the promo was initially scheduled to be released on the same day. However, due to some creative challenges, the show's teaser was not released on the same day.



On Monday, hours after the first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani was shared online, the teaser of the show was also unveiled. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, will be aired on Star Plus from July 29 onwards.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 teaser out

The promo features a family of four reminiscing about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while dining at a restaurant. The scene then transitions to Smriti Irani, who, as Tulsi, is seen watering a tulsi plant at home. She then announces that the beloved show is finally making its return after 25 years.



The makers as well as the channel shared the promo on social media.



The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will retain the charm of the original, and also have a modern sensibility. Producer Ekta Kapoor in an earlier interview, has stated that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is expected to resonate with younger audiences as well.

Watch the teaser of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 here

The filming of the show has already begun. Last week, the cast also shot a promo song in Mumbai. Apart from Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the show will also feature Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand from the original cast.



Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on Star Plus from July 29 at 10:30 pm.