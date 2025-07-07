/Smriti Irani first look as Tulsi Virani LEAKED online from Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani! On Monday (July 7), the internet started buzzing with an image of Smriti Irani donning the iconic look of her most-loved character, Tulsi, from the upcoming show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. The look is making rounds across social media, with netizens going berserk. However, the image has not been officially shared by the producers yet.

Smriti Irani's First Look as Tulsi Virani.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is one of the most talked-about TV shows currently, and if reports are to be believed, the show is set to premiere on Jio Hotstar.

Before any official premiere or announcement, a photo of Irani has been leaked, with several media portals sharing the viral image. In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a magenta-coloured saree with a golden border, draped in a traditional Gujarati style.

Smriti Irani ruled the television screens when she played the role of Tulsi, an ordinary housewife, in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They showed redefined Indian television when it was released.



The show premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran till November 6, 2008. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the daily soap had around 1,800 episodes.



Smriti Irani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 25th anniversary



Marking the iconic show's 25th anniversary, Irani shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle as she expressed gratitude for the love she has garnered over the years.

