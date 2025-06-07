Smriti Irani writes heartfelt tribute on Ektaa Kapoor's 50th Birthday: 'She gives so much of herself away'

Ektaa Kapoor is celebrating her 50th birthday today, and Smriti Irani wrote a heartfelt note thanking her for years of support and wishing her well for the future. The duo famously worked together on the hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the longest-running and most popular Indian TV shows. Ektaa Kapoor produced the show, and Smriti Irani played the now iconic role of Tulsi, the lead character. Smriti’s powerful performance and Ektaa’s storytelling made both the show and the actress household names.

Smriti Irani’s heartfelt Instagram tribute

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared a never-before-seen picture of the two of them and wrote:

"That night, we walked — from the quiet lanes of Juhu to the sacred steps of Siddhivinayak. Not in celebration, but in surrender. She had made a silent vow when I was chasing a dream — a prayer not for herself, but for me. And when the dream turned real, when the world clapped — she didn’t call to revel in the applause. She reminded me: We owe Bappa our thanks. Gratitude walks before pride in her world."

"The world knows her as fierce — a woman of will, words, and unwavering resolve. But I have known her silences; the softness that doesn’t seek attention, the care that doesn’t need credit. She is the quiet strength behind many journeys, the keeper of promises no one else hears. Today, she turns 50. A milestone many will raise a toast to."

"But in the hush of this day, I whisper a prayer — May peace wrap itself around her like a shawl on a weary evening. May success find her, not because she chases it, but because she gives so much of herself away. She deserves both. And so much more. Happy Birthday EK," she concluded.

A reboot is in the works

A reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is currently in development, with Smriti Irani and the rest of the original cast reprising their roles.