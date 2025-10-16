/Smriti Irani shares a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar, says they created history while ‘chasing excellence’

The legends of Indian television, actresses Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar, recently reunited for a crossover episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The crossover episode- part of the Diwali special- is yet to be aired, but the promo was enough to leave the fans in a tizzy. Soon after the promo was dropped online, several BTS photos were shared from the sets. Smriti herself took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sakshi and walked down memory lane.

Smriti Irani on her decades-long friendship with Sakshi Tanwar

In the photo, both Smriti and Sakshi are seen dressed in their characters- Tulsi and Parvati, respectively. Smirti wrote a warm note along with the photo, talking of her two-and-a-half-decade-long friendship. Smriti added that they did not intend to create history, but it was made while they were ‘chasing excellence’.

She wrote, “Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi, but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created, for we were not chasing history; we happened to make it while chasing excellence.”

She also added that she would not want to reduce Sakshi to merely ‘complimentary phrases’ calling her ‘all heart’ and writing, “To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words … so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved, Sakshi, and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart.”

Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar’s reunion

Apart from Smriti and Sakshi’s characters, Tulsi and Parvati, actors Kiran Karmarkar’s Om and Amar Upadhyay’s Mihir will also feature in the special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. On the 25th anniversary of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvati appeared on the show to promise Tulsi she’d always be there for her.

The iconic shows of Indian TV

Both Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii topped TRPs when they premiered in 2000. The two shows, and the lead protagonists Tulsi and Parvati, became household names due to the success of the two shows. Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar went on to do other projects, but the screen characters of Tulsi and Parvati have remained iconic more than two decades later.