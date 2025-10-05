Smriti Irani graces fashion runway after 26 years | Watch

Union Minister and actress Smriti Irani enthralled audiences by returning to the fashion runway after 26 years. Several videos and pictures from the event have now gone viral on social media.
In one of the videos shared by an Instagram user, which is being widely circulated on the internet, Smriti Irani can be seen exuding elegance the moment she steps on the ramp decked up in a purple-white blended saree. She accessorised her look with a necklace and jewellery, and of course, her glasses.
Netizens were delighted to see her ramp after a gap of 26 years. Many took to the social media platform to praise her poise and demeanour. She presented herself on stage and reminisced about the good old pageant days. One user wrote, “Wow, good to see her back on stage.” Another user wrote, “Looking nice and elegant as always.”
Moreover, walking the ramp barefoot garnered attention from netizens. Her gesture reflected her comfort and showcased the powerful statement in authenticity.
Smriti Irani started off her career in the showbiz industry as a model and then went on to become one of the top television actresses before gradually moving to politics. She won millions of hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's cult classic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
For the unversed, Smriti Irani had participated in the Miss India beauty pageant 25 years ago in 1998. She looked stunning in a tangerine sleeveless top and mini skirt while walking the ramp. Interestingly, she was one of the participants, along with fellow actress and co-star Gauri Pradhan Tejwani.