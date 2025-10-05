Smriti Irani graces fashion runway after 26 years | Watch

Union Minister and actress Smriti Irani is currently grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star created buzz when she walked the ramp for an event. Since then, several videos and photos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Smriti Irani's viral ramp walk video

In one of the videos shared by an Instagram user, which is being widely circulated on the internet, Smriti Irani can be seen exuding elegance the moment she steps on the ramp decked up in a purple-white blended saree. She accessorised her look with a necklace and jewellery, and of course, her glasses.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens were delighted to see her ramp after a gap of 26 years. Many took to the social media platform to praise her poise and demeanour. She presented herself on stage and reminisced about the good old pageant days. One user wrote, “Wow, good to see her back on stage.” Another user wrote, “Looking nice and elegant as always.”

Moreover, walking the ramp barefoot garnered attention from netizens. Her gesture reflected her comfort and showcased the powerful statement in authenticity.

Smriti Irani's early days as a model

Smriti Irani started off her career in the showbiz industry as a model and then went on to become one of the top television actresses before gradually moving to politics. She won millions of hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's cult classic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.