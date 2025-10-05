LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 must-watch Korean time-travel dramas on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

7 must-watch Korean time-travel dramas on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 14:48 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 14:48 IST

Time-travelled K-dramas infused with romance, suspense, and thrill are something one would be hooked on. From Marry My Husband to A Time Called You, let's take a look at a few of the shows that showcase the theme of time travel.

7 must-watch Korean time-travel dramas
1 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video)

7 must-watch Korean time-travel dramas

K-dramas, Korean dramas, have attracted audiences' attention, portraying a mix of romance, drama, and fantasy genres. Despite gaining popularity among many, time-travel K-dramas have started to upgrade the game of Korean dramas worldwide. Spotting the highlight on the same, let's explore some of the most popular and unique time-travel K-dramas that will make their impact.

Marry My Husband
2 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Marry My Husband

The drama is based on a woman who found out about the affair between her best friend and her husband. Later, she is murdered by them and gets a chance to go back in time to seek revenge and change her future.

The King: Eternal Monarch
3 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

The King: Eternal Monarch

The show tells the story of a Korean emperor named Lee Gon, who tries to put a close on the doors of a parallel world that was opened by evil. The tale continues with a plot of a detective who tries to protect the people.

Tomorrow
4 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Tomorrow

Choi Joon-woong, a young man who decides against taking his life by committing suicide when struggling due to unemployment. Spending half of the time in a coma, the character found himself recruited by the Grim Reapers.

18 Again
5 / 8
(Photograph: ZEE5)

18 Again

The synopsis of the story follows a 37-year-old man named Dae-young, who is on the verge of being divorced from Da-jung. The story turns upside down when the man finds himself inside his 18-year-old body.

365: Repeat the Year
6 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

365: Repeat the Year

A must-watch sci-fi kdrama in which a conspiracy falls on the lives of ten people who travelled from different paths of life to lead and give themselves a perfect life.

See You in My 19th Life
7 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

See You in My 19th Life

A love story that highlights a lady named Ban Ji-eum, who remembers all her past lives and decides to reconnect with her love, who got lost in her 18th life.

A Time Called You
8 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

A Time Called You

A story of a young woman who is transported back in time in the body of a high school student, who finds a boy who looks like his late boyfriend and gradually starts making a connection with him.

Trending Photo

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars
7

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion
5

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside
7

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs
5

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs