/Arbaaz Khan becomes a father again at 58; welcomes baby girl with wife Sshura Khan

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have reportedly welcomed their first child together- a baby girl. According to Moneycontrol reports, Sshura gave birth on October 5 at a Mumbai hospital, with Arbaaz by her side throughout the delivery.

A new chapter for Arbaaz and Sshura

The reports confirmed that Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar on October 4. Videos from the hospital have surfaced on social media, showing members of the Khan family visiting the couple, sparking widespread excitement among fans.

This marks Arbaaz Khan’s second time embracing fatherhood. The actor, 58, shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, with his former wife, Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for nearly two decades before their divorce in 2019.

Fans shower the couple with love

As the news broke online, fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Warm messages poured in, celebrating the arrival of the little one. Many admirers praised the pair for maintaining their grace and privacy throughout Sshura’s pregnancy journey.

From on-set meeting to parenthood

For those unfamiliar, Arbaaz met Sshura Khan on the sets of Raveena Tandon’s film Patna Shukla, where he served as the producer and she worked as a makeup artist. The two reportedly developed an instant bond that soon blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in an intimate nikah ceremony hosted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence.

A joyous celebration before the baby’s Arrival

Just weeks before welcoming their daughter, Arbaaz and Sshura hosted a yellow-themed baby shower attended by the entire Khan family, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan. Close friends such as Iulia Vantur and Gauahar Khan were also spotted at the event.

Sshura looked radiant in a yellow frilled gown, while Arbaaz twinned with her in a matching kurta. The couple’s happiness was palpable, as they posed for photos and mingled with guests.

"A fresh feeling all over again,” says Arbaaz

Earlier this year, in an interview, Arbaaz confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy and expressed his joy about becoming a father again. "It’s a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I’m happy and excited. It’s giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility," he said, adding that he wants to be “a loving and attentive parent.”

Awaiting the first glimpse

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement or share a picture of their newborn, fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the newest member of the Khan family.

As Arbaaz and Sshura begin this beautiful new journey, congratulations continue to pour in from across the film industry and their well-wishers worldwide.