/Why did Rajkumar Hirani put Ranbir Kapoor’s athlete biopic on hold? The real reason revealed

Fans eagerly awaiting another Rajkumar Hirani–Ranbir Kapoor collaboration after Sanju (2018) will have to wait a bit longer. The duo, who were reportedly planning to team up for a biopic on an athlete, have decided to push the project to 2027. According to reports, Hirani has now shifted his focus to another ambitious project: a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Ranbir Kapoor- Rajkumar Hirani biopic postponed

As per the Mid-Day reports, both Ranbir and Hirani were deeply invested in their next collaboration, but the project required more time to take shape. “Hirani and Ranbir were very excited about this one; they had been jamming on it throughout the year. However, with Ranbir’s packed calendar and the script still evolving, Hirani decided to park the film for now. Everyone wants it to be as special as Sanju, so they’re okay waiting a bit longer.”

The much-anticipated film, reportedly based on the life of a celebrated athlete, is now expected to go on floors only after Ranbir wraps up his other commitments.

Rajkumar Hirani’s next project with Aamir Khan

In the meantime, Hirani is turning his attention to a cinematic tribute to the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. The filmmaker is said to have finalised Aamir Khan for the titular role, with shooting likely to commence in January 2026.

“Aamir has been preparing for months. He’s growing out his look and will begin intensive workshops in December. This is his first time portraying a real-life film pioneer, and Hirani wants to give it the grandeur it deserves,” the report added. The project has already piqued industry interest, marking a significant collaboration between two stalwarts known for their perfectionism.

Ranbir Kapoor’s packed schedule ahead

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects are among the busiest in Bollywood. The actor is currently committed to completing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, followed by the second installment of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

The report revealed, “Post these, depending on which script is ready, Ranbir will choose between Dhoom 4 and Animal Park, both of which are in advanced stages of development.” Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal and will next appear in Ramayana: Part 1, alongside Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol.