/Anshula Kapoor gets engaged; shares glimpse from her engagement ceremony

Published: Oct 04, 2025, 18:10 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 18:10 IST
Anshula Kapoor finally got engaged to her long-time lover, Rohan Thakkar. The actress has posted a glimpse from her engagement ceremony that has got a real buzz over social media.
(Photograph: Instagram)
Anshula Kapoor got engaged to Rohan Thakkar
Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Arjun Kapoor, got engaged to her beau, Rohan Thakkar, on October 2. The engagement ceremony seemed to be an intimate affair, accompanied by the close ones and the family members at her father Boney Kapoor's Bandra residence. The happiness and joyous vibes have created a heartfelt impression all over the nation.
Entire Kapoor family came together
Showcased in the photos, the entire Kapoor family was seen enthralled and happy for the magical engagement ceremony of Anshula and Rohan. Boney Kapoor, along with his kids, Jhanvi, Khushi, and Arjun Kapoor, was seen delightedly holding onto each other on the big day of Anshula.
Anshula missed her late mother, Mona
Anshula saved a chair for her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her engagement. No day can be fulfilled without the presence of a mother, the artist has said, depicting the importance of her mother in her life. Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of Boney Kapoor and died on 25 March 2012.
Jhanvi and Khushi along with brother-in-law, Rohan Thakkar
Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor looked all glammed up for their sister's engagement ceremony. Showcasing the bond they all share is expressed through this one picture, both the actresses are seen smiling and posing with their brother-in-law, Rohan Thakkar. `
Happy tears in everyone eyes
Anshula is being papped by everyone at her ceremony. The Kapoor family is overwhelmed by attending ‘Ghar ki Pehli Shaadi’. Jhanvi was seen in happy tears, capturing all the special moments of her sister.
Arjun Kapoor performing brother duty
In this photo, Arjun Kapoor is suited up in a maroon kurta set, performing the brother's duties. The actor is putting Tika on his brother-in-law's forehead, which is one of the rituals in the Hindu religion.
Kapoor Family is set for Ghar ki Pehli Shaadi
Everyone from the Kapoor family is seen jolly for their heart at Anshula's engagement ceremony. Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya, Harshvardhan, Rhea, Jhanvi with her boyfriend, Shikhar, and many others are all set for the bright future of the new couple, Anshula and Rohan.
Newly couple of Bollywood, Anshula and Rohan
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar reportedly dated each other for three years. The couple decided to take this relationship to its next step. Kapoor shared her proposal pics in which she said yes to Thakkar in New York's Central Park. Thakkar has planned a magical proposal around a romantic setting near a historic castle, which made the moment look straight out of a film.