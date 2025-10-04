Alia Bhatt discloses her plans of special gift for Raha's 18th birthday on Twinkle-Kajol's show

The highly acclaimed actress of the Indian cinema, Alia Bhatt disclosed the special surprise for her daughter Raha's 18th birthday. The artist was recently featured in the second episode of the newly launched show, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show centers Kajol and Twinkle as hosts where they invite celebrities and have a chit-chat with them with a mix of humor and candid conversations about life, fame, and society. Let's know what is the actual present Alia has for Raha?

Thoughtful Gift from Alia to her daughter, Raha

In the recent episode of the show, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, two of the old time pals reunited including Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Both enjoyed their time at the segment and Alia Bhatt disclosed that she has thought of a mindful gift for her daughter's 18th birthday.

During the chit chat with both of the guests, Kajol suddenly put up a question to Alia, if she really writes e-mails for her daughter and took this idea from her film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Alia replied to her question, “Not really. It was my friend Aarti or someone who gave this idea. Basically, it’s not a daily email. It’s like a monthly combination of images and that sort of thing that happens. I am just giving her the pictures and other items.”

Then she added, “But I write one line...you loved this so much and the only thing I wish for you is to be, etc. So, this is my game plan that I will gift to her when she is 18. I don’t know why. I mean, maybe she would demand it from me when she is 13 or 12. I don’t know.” Her unique idea wooed the hosts and the audience, claiming that it is such a thoughtful gift one can give their children when he or she gets old.

Alia Bhatt comments for her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor

In continuation with the segment, Alia also comments about her bond with her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor. She said, “Actually, I spent a lot of time with him when we were filming Kapoor and Sons. At that time, I wasn’t dating Ranbir or anyone else. But we used to hang out every evening. He had the most wonderful stories to tell. He used to love hanging out. After the shoot, he was like, just sit and you know, chill and have dinner together. That ambience was just too good. Like I really, really miss him.”

Alia genuinely does make her space in the Kapoor family as every Kapoor is fond of her especially Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter which everyone saw publicly whenever she made her appearance with them.