Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram dies at 87, condolences pour in

Renowned veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, who is also known as Sandhya, passed away at the age of 87. The main reason for her death is yet to be known. The news of her passing away has struck everyone with grief. A noted performer, who is identified not only for her acting skills but also for her knack for dancing as well. Let's take a look at more details about the actress.

Tributes for Sandhya Shantaram

Netizens took to social media platforms to mourn the demise of the actress Sandhya Shantaram. One user wrote, “Om Shanti, rest in peace.” Another user wrote, "Veteran actress Sandhya V. Shantaram from the Marathi and Hindi film industry passed away. Her acting and songs in ‘Pinjra’ had mesmerised audiences. Heartfelt tribute".

Director Madhur Bhandarkar took to X and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema."

All about Sandhya Shantaram

Sandhya Shantaram has appeared in various Hindi and Marathi films directed by her husband V. Shantaram in the 1950s and 1960s, most notably Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), Navrang (1959), Marathi film Pinjra (1972), and Amar Bhoopali (1951).