/Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘special duty’; fans call them couple goals

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently melted hearts online after she shared a glimpse of her New York evening with husband Nick Jonas. The Citadel star, who has been juggling events across continents, posted a series of pictures and videos from a gala hosted by Pratham USA, and it’s her adorable moment with Nick that has everyone talking.

Nick Jonas turns hairstylist for Priyanka

In a video shared on Instagram, Priyanka is seen sitting comfortably while Nick stands behind her, patiently untying her hair. The actress giggles and gives a thumbs-up as her husband carefully removes pins and rubber bands from her updo. Once done, she flashes a relaxed smile and says, “We are back.” The lighthearted moment shows the couple’s effortless chemistry and how Nick takes his “hair duty” seriously!

For the event, Priyanka looked stunning in a pastel grey gown, while Nick complemented her in a classic white shirt with a black coat and trousers. Other photos in the carousel showed the actress lounging on a couch post-event, with a cute Ganesha idol and toys in the background.

Priyanka’s heartfelt note

Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a thoughtful note expressing her gratitude for the inspiring evening. “That’s how you feel after meeting the most incredible people doing God’s work at @prathamusa. At peace,” she wrote.

She continued, *“In a world that tests us every day, people who have faith in humanity and relentless hope that we can do better are such an inspiration. Here’s to doing better. Everyday. PS: thank you, husband… again and always.”

Fans can’t get enough

The sweet moment sparked a wave of admiration online. One fan commented, “You and Nick are such royalty! So beautiful, Pri.” Another wrote, “Every era gets one woman who bends reality. Ours got you.” Many also noticed the Ganesha figurine, calling her the “true desi girl.”

From Mumbai to New York

Just days ago, Priyanka was in India for a Bvlgari event in Mumbai, where she met actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Triptii Dimri. She also offered prayers at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, hosted by the Mukerji family, before flying back to the US.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the second season of Citadel and will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Additionally, she is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in the much-anticipated project tentatively titled SSMB29 (GlobeTrotter).