/Priyanka Chopra celebrates Durga Puja, seeks blessing at Mumbai pandal

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for work commitments. And on Tuesday, she took some time off her schedule to visit one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Priyanka exuded desi vibes as she offered prayers to Goddess Durga. In the visuals captured by the paps, the 'Mary Kom' star could be seen extending her greetings to the devotees present at the pandal.

She also met with Kajol's sister Tanisha and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji there.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Monday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted offering prayers at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.