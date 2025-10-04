LOGIN
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engagement rumours: What's their net worth together?

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 12:20 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 12:35 IST

If reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged. As we await official confirmation, let’s take a look into Rashmika and Vijay's luxurious life, valued in crores.

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?
Mandanna and Deverakonda, the rumoured duo, never miss any chance to surprise their fans, and now, with their engagement news out, their millions of fans are over the moon. Now, the entire country is waiting for the rumoured couple to make their engagement official. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the net worth of both the stars.

Rashmika and Vijay's Net Worth
The most talked-about couple have given a lot of hit films across the Indian film industry. As per Times of India, Rashmika has a net worth of Rs. 65-70 Crore ( Rs 650-700 million), whereas Vijay enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad valued at Rs. 15 Crore (Rs. 150 million), along with a multi-crore collection of high-end cars and a private jet. However, his exact net worth is not yet known.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda movies together
Sharing a charming on-screen, the Telugu stars have only done two films together, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Both the movies were superhits. Their talent and prolific action have garnered a vast fanbase that is becoming strong with time.

