/Kantara-Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 160 crore mark

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1, within three days, has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. Let's delve into knowing how much it earned on the third day at the box office.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is raging nationwide at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. With the upward trend of its collection, let's delve into more details, like how much it earns on the third day. Produced by Hombale Films, the period folk action thriller is recording a jump of higher per cent in afternoon shows compared to Friday, as per reports.
According to the Sacnilk report, the film had earned Rs 55 crore on the third day. While on the first day it had collected Rs 61.85 crore, and on the second day it minted Rs 46 crore. The total collection of the action drama now stands at Rs 162.85 crore. Kantara: Chapter-1 had an overall 86.63% Kannada occupancy on October 4.
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Kundapura (100%), followed by Tumakuru (99%), Shivamogga (98%), Manipal (97%), and Mysuru (96%). While the film is performing strongly across Kannada, Telugu and Tamil belts, its Hindi run is also turning heads.
Rishab Shetty has also addressed debates around the first film’s protagonist. Speaking to THR, he said, “That film is about Shiva. Not anybody else. Shiva is not a hero—he is a villain. His character is flawed. His behaviour is questionable, his language is crass, and he has all the bad habits. He didn’t live up to societal expectations, especially those tied to his father’s legacy as a revered daiva nartaka. The story is about his transformation.”
The Kannada-language period mythological action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.
The film is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which delves more deeply into the origins of the ancestry and traditions introduced in the first film. The soundtrack and the background score were composed by B.Ajaneed Loknath. Apart from Rishab Shetty, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth, the film also stars Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D.Padil, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Raj Panjae, and Ayra Krishna, among others.