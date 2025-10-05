/Kantara-Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 160 crore mark

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is raging nationwide at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. With the upward trend of its collection, let's delve into more details, like how much it earns on the third day. Produced by Hombale Films, the period folk action thriller is recording a jump of higher per cent in afternoon shows compared to Friday, as per reports.

Box office report of Kantara: Chapter 1 on day three

According to the Sacnilk report, the film had earned Rs 55 crore on the third day. While on the first day it had collected Rs 61.85 crore, and on the second day it minted Rs 46 crore. The total collection of the action drama now stands at Rs 162.85 crore. Kantara: Chapter-1 had an overall 86.63% Kannada occupancy on October 4.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Kundapura (100%), followed by Tumakuru (99%), Shivamogga (98%), Manipal (97%), and Mysuru (96%). While the film is performing strongly across Kannada, Telugu and Tamil belts, its Hindi run is also turning heads.

What did Rishab Shetty say about Kantara: Chapter 1?

Rishab Shetty has also addressed debates around the first film’s protagonist. Speaking to THR, he said, “That film is about Shiva. Not anybody else. Shiva is not a hero—he is a villain. His character is flawed. His behaviour is questionable, his language is crass, and he has all the bad habits. He didn’t live up to societal expectations, especially those tied to his father’s legacy as a revered daiva nartaka. The story is about his transformation.”

All about Kantara: Chapter 1

The Kannada-language period mythological action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.