/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan holds Kunickaa responsible for Amaal-Abhishek fight, blasts Ashnoor Kaur

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high-voltage drama and some serious reprimands from host Salman Khan. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, the superstar didn’t hold back as he schooled multiple contestants for their recent conduct inside the house, particularly Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur.

Salman Khan lashes out at Ashnoor Kaur

In the latest promo released by the makers, Salman is seen taking Ashnoor Kaur to task for her behaviour during a heated moment in the house. The actress had earlier demanded to be called into the confession room and insisted on being shown footage related to a fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj- something that didn’t sit well with the host.

Questioning her arrogance, Salman said sternly, “Bade papa hain tumhare? Unse aise baat karloge? Order karoge bade papa ko, ‘Mujhe abhi ke abhi footage dikhao’? Kaun ho yaar aap?” He went on to add that if she were shown the footage she demanded, she would be embarrassed by her own actions, calling her “an arrogant woman who thinks no end of herself.”

Fans were quick to react to the clip circulating on social media, praising Salman for putting Ashnoor in her place, while others defended the actress saying she was “misunderstood.”

Salman holds Kunickaa responsible for Amaal-Abhishek fight

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also sees Salman addressing the ugly spat between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task. The host made it clear that he holds Kunickaa Sadanand responsible for instigating the chaos.

When Amaal clarified what he said during the task, Kunickaa interrupted, insisting that his statement was different. This visibly irked Salman, who sharply told her, “Kunickaa, apni izzat apne haathon mein hai. Aap apni galtiyaan baar baar dohra rahi hain. Puri musibat ki jad Kunickaa ji hain.” He advised her to “get some maturity back” and stop fueling unnecessary conflicts inside the house.

Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s fight takes centre stage

The confrontation comes up from an earlier fight between Amaal and Abhishek, which escalated into a physical altercation during a captaincy task. Amaal allegedly made a comment against Ashnoor Kaur, which Kunickaa claimed to have overheard. The incident triggered Abhishek, leading to the explosive brawl.

While Amaal denied making any derogatory remarks, Kunickaa stood her ground. The situation worsened when Ashnoor demanded Bigg Boss to show her the footage — the moment that eventually drew Salman’s fury.

More contestants in the line of fire

Apart from Kunickaa and Ashnoor, Salman was also seen calling out Abhishek Bajaj for his aggressive behaviour and harsh language, telling him, “The stuff Bajaj is doing, Bajaj should be bajaoed.” He further confronted Nehal Chudasama for her growing obsession with Tanya Mittal and scolded Mridul Tiwari for being inactive in the game.

Weekend Ka Vaar gets intense

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to unfold, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are turning into explosive sessions where Salman Khan ensures every contestant is held accountable. With emotions running high and tempers flaring, fans can expect the upcoming episode to be one of the most dramatic ones yet.