Digital influencer and content creator Awez Darbar is out of the Bigg Boss house. The social media star has been evicted after spending more than a month inside. Awez, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and a popular digital star, entered the house with his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. However, the couple, despite having millions of followers, failed to make an impression with their game. Even after host Salman Khan advised them to step up, they could not deliver.

Awez Darbar steps out of the house

On the Sunday episode of the show, where host Salman interacts with the audience, Awez was evicted.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Awez, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri were nominated. However, it was Awez, Ashnoor, and Pranit who received the fewest votes. Among them, Awez got the lowest, resulting in his eviction.

It was an emotional moment for Awez's friend Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More and others, who had built a close friendship with Awez. With tears in their eyes, all the contestants waved him goodbye with warm hugs.

On Saturday, a day before the eviction, Gauahar Khan, Awez's sister-in-law and former winner of the reality show, visited the house to amp him up. She told him to be active and fight his battle in the house. Despite having several chances to speak and put their views forward, Awez chose silence.

“What has happened to you, Awez? If you don’t fight your battle, who will? You have been quiet on issues where you should actually speak. If you get lost, you have no chance on this show,” she said.

Awez and Nagma were one of the most-talked about contestants when they entered the home in Aug. However, neither of them managed to leave a mark on their fans with their game strategies. Their laid-back attitude in the Bigg Boss house turned out to be quite disappointing