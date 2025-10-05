/Netflix vs Elon Musk: Streaming giant's shares fall after Tesla CEO's boycott calls over trans content

Ever since billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk called out streaming giant Netflix over the trans content, it has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. This stems from a controversy involving Hamish Steele, the director of the animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, who made a controversial post about the death of the right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. In the latest development, the shares of Netflix have fallen. Let's delve into knowing more details.

How many shares of Netflix fell?

According to a report of Yahoo Finance, Netflix shares fell nearly 5% over the 5-day trading period ending Friday. Reportedly, the stock has lagged the broader market, which had climbed about 2% to new record highs over the past week.

Elon Musk on calling out Netflix

It has ended up as a backlash campaign across social media against the streaming giant. For over a week now, the TESLA CEO has been bashing the animated show and the streamer over promoting woke content.

After cancelling his own subscription, he has continued to urge everyone to cancel their Netflix subscription by repeatedly sharing posts or re-sharing posts. In one post, the tech-CEO wrote, “Cancel Netflix.” While another post read, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”