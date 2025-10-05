/Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week debut gets trolled; what went wrong?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a dazzling yet controversial debut at Paris Fashion Week 2025, attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show. While her appearance was meant to be a show of support for her close friend and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, it quickly turned into a storm of online criticism, both for her choice of outfit and the brand she chose to endorse.

This marked Meghan’s first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week and her first trip to Europe since the 2023 Invictus Games. The former Suits star looked every bit the fashion icon in a head-to-toe white Balenciaga ensemble, featuring a flowing cape layered over a button-down shirt and wide-legged trousers. She accessorised minimally with a gold necklace, diamond earrings, a black clutch, and sharp pointed-toe heels, completing the look with a sleek low bun.

A spokesperson for the Duchess told Hello! that Meghan attended the event in support of Piccioli, who recently took over as Creative Director at Balenciaga. "She has long admired Pierpaolo’s craftsmanship and modern elegance. Tonight reflects years of collaboration and friendship," the statement read.

However, the Duchess’ seemingly elegant fashion moment quickly became fodder for online trolling.

Why Meghan Markle’s Balenciaga appearance sparked outrage

While fans praised her “minimalist yet luxe” look, critics were quick to point out her association with Balenciaga, a brand that faced international backlash in 2022 over an advertising campaign featuring children in inappropriate imagery.

One X user wrote, "For someone who campaigns for child safety through her foundation, attending a Balenciaga show is the height of hypocrisy."

Another commented, "Meghan is all about public image- but supporting a brand with a past scandal involving children shows her priorities are misplaced."

Others mocked her outfit, comparing her all-white look to "bedsheets" and joking that she looked "covered in Vaseline." The trolling intensified after an awkward red-carpet moment went viral, showing Meghan almost bumping noses with designer Piccioli as they leaned in for a cheek kiss.

The internet divided over Meghan’s fashion statement

Despite the criticism, some fans defended Meghan’s choice, praising her for showing up "confident and graceful" amid constant media scrutiny. One fan posted, “She looked stunning and elegant- people will find reasons to hate no matter what she does.”

Why Meghan Markle can’t escape the trolls

This isn’t the first time Meghan Markle has been targeted online. From her Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" to her philanthropic ventures, almost every public appearance sparks polarized reactions. Her cooking show earlier this year was mocked as "more Marie Antoinette than Martha Stewart."