/Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a return to the UK? Duke drops major hint

Prince Harry has reignited speculation about a possible return to the United Kingdom with Meghan Markle and their children after hinting at the idea during the WellChild Awards in London last week. His candid conversation with singer Joss Stone has sparked talk of a royal reunion and a fresh chapter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry drops hints at WellChild Awards

At the charity event where Harry has served as patron for years, the Duke of Sussex praised the sense of community in Britain and highlighted the strength of its education system. According to Stone, Harry spoke warmly about “how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.”

The Grammy-winning singer, who recently relocated to the UK with her family, said Hello! magazine that Harry seemed “genuinely interested” in her decision to move back. She added, “Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

Why the move back matters

For Harry, the idea of relocating may go beyond nostalgia. According to a close friend quoted by the Daily Mail, the Duke is deeply invested in his children’s future and wants Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to benefit from the same educational opportunities and family ties he once enjoyed at Ludgrove and Eton.

“He wants his children to have the very best education,” the source said. “Harry feels Archie and Lilibet are missing out on the close-knit family network their cousins have in the UK.”

A step toward reconciliation

Speculation about a move also comes on the heels of a significant moment in Harry’s personal life: his private reunion with King Charles III at Clarence House earlier this month. The father and son reportedly spent nearly an hour together, with Harry showing his father recent photos and videos of his children. Although Prince William was not present, the meeting is being seen as a possible olive branch and the first step toward healing royal rifts.

Where the Sussexes stand now

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020, stepping down as senior royals before briefly living in Canada and then moving to California. Their life in Montecito has been filled with new projects, including media ventures, charitable initiatives, and raising their two children away from the royal spotlight.